The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Sept. 30 — Oct. 4.
Pamela Sue Koeplin, 63, and Michael John Ardito Sr., 71, both of Roseburg, Sept. 30.
Ashley Renae Alliman, 30, and Cody Forrest Higgins, 32, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 1.
Wanda Faye Ballard, 80, of Denver, Colorado and Norman James Yard, 86, of Canon City, Colorado, Oct. 1.
Ivie Kaye Chester, 18, and Tristan Jaymes Holland, 18, both of Roseburg, Oct. 2.
Terrin Lorene Misfeldt, 24, and Jordan Hunter Kischel, 25, both of Roseburg, Oct. 2.
Juliana Van Goodman, 35, of Springfield, Oregon and Jay Lavon Moore, 50, of Yoncalla, Oct. 2.
Kristina Rose Magallanes, 36, and Cody Christopher Lokan, 41, both of Roseburg, Oct. 4.
Ivory Rose Meizner, 20, and Houston Lewis Copenhaven, 20, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.