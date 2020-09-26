The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Sept. 14-18.
Laura Mary Dehavilland, 68, and John Terry Toups Sr., 70, both of Roseburg, Sept. 14.
Marianne Janece Radford, 52, and John Ray Harvey, 57, both of Roseburg, Sept. 15.
Alexxa Jael Barry, 23, and Jacob Malachi Miller, 24, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 15.
Kay Bilton Norlin, 79, and Robert Logan Read, 81, both of Roseburg, Sept. 15.
Ashley Ann Cheever, 22, and Joshua Shane Beaty, 22, both of Roseburg, Sept. 18.
Amber Lynn Callahan, 30, of Roseburg and Brandon Scott Crouch, 31, of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 18.
Morgan Amber Cole, 46, and James Linard Hunter, 39, both of Roseburg, Sept. 18.
Kelsey May Pardon, 28, and Lucas Cole Short, 29, both of Roseburg, Sept. 18.
Jeri Luann Parret, 29, of Winston and Todd Russell Watson, 46, of North Bend, Oregon, Sept. 18.
