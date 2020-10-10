The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
Danae Leann Challander, 27, and Scott Daniel Goodman, 27, both of Roseburg, Sept. 28.
Melinda Faye King, 40, and Miki Macias, 46, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 28.
Karie Ann Wall, 43, and Daniel Thomas Van Noy, 44, both of San Joaquin, California, Sept. 28.
Rickie Sabrina Lawless, 42, and Sean Conor Jovin, 30, both of Roseburg, Sept. 29.
Alaina Le Andra Martinez, 24, and Lazareth Louis Leaton, 27, both of Roseburg, Sept. 29.
Courtney Ann Mochizuki, 25, and Michael Anthony Derner IV, 25, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 2.
Rachel Coretta Saulls, 18, and Ayden Josiah Standley, 18, both of Roseburg, Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.