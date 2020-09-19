The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Sept. 7-11.
Samantha Joy Hardy, 30, and Daniel Jay Flora, 29, both of Winston, Sept. 8.
Teresa Dawn Richardson, 26, and Melvin Clarence Comstock, 57, both of Roseburg, Sept. 11.
Yolanda Joy Logosz, 39, and Jamie Troy Cox, 39, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 11.
Victoria Nicole Snyder, 26, and Dustin Edward Lawson, 30, both of Roseburg, Sept. 11.
Ashleigh Anne Phipps, 25, and Jorge Osvaldo Gonzalez Leon, 31, both of Roseburg, Sept. 11.
