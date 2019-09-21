The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Sept. 9-13.
Janice Mary Essenberb, 61, and Charles Lance Colley, 61, both of Roseburg, Sept. 10.
Michelle Lynne Moulden, 51, and Jacob Andrew Kilby, 28, both of Roseburg, Sept. 10.
Anna Marie Moore, 37, and Nicholas Tyler Stratton, 38, both of Roseburg, Sept. 10.
Adella Mae Oeleis, 26, and Christopher Garland Dumm, 24, both of Murrieta, California, Sept. 10.
Courtney Rae Tew, 22, and Toby James Blum, 23, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 10.
Rebecca Lee Swearingen, 38, and John Bernard Whipple, 45, both of Elkton, Sept. 10.
Courtney Ashley Nicole Gobershock, 20, of Winston and Walter Harold Lynn Ballow, 25, of Roseburg, Sept. 11.
Stephanie Ann Hector, 28, and William Rolend Vance, 28, both of Portland, Sept. 11.
Alicia Dawn Hollaway, 22, and Jeremy Cole Sanders, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 11.
Bobbi Jo Shrum, 49, and Samuel Patrick Bars, 60, both of Roseburg, Sept. 12.
Stephanie Leigh Gaddis, 30, and Steven Grant Saracco, 28, both of Sutherlin, Sept. 13.
