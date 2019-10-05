The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Sept. 23-27.
Susan Ann McClelland, 62, and John Peter Bain, 62, both of Winston, Sept. 23.
Chanty Marie Lytsell, 35, and Easton Nile Bartley, 25, both of Roseburg, Sept. 25.
Amie Anne Leibenguth, 54, and Kenneth James Francoeur, 64, both of Roseburg, Sept. 25.
Sara Jean Snyder, 23, and Bradley Richard Boyd, 26, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 27.
