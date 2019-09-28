The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Sept. 16-20.
Shirley Jean Johnson, 72, and Darrell Gene Carter, 70, both of Reedsport, Sept. 16.
Chloe Nichole Warner, 18, of Tiller and Trevor James Hunter Godfrey, 21, of Camas Valley, Sept. 16.
Racheal Renee Schartner, 44, and Lawrence Joseph Pachao, 45, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 16.
Jeanna Lyn Richmond, 50, and David James Mihevc, 53, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 16.
Dorie Ann Hogan, 27, and Benjamin Charles Bennett, 27, both of Roseburg, Sept. 17.
Ellen Megan Balkovec, 36, and Daniel Charles Manders, 35, both of Myrtle Creek, Sept. 17.
Amanda Moore, 30, and Robert Austin Willhite, 30, both of Wilsonville, Oregon, Sept. 20.
Hope Linette Swinford, 49, and Jeffrey David Shinn, 45, both of Roseburg, Sept. 20.
Kirstin Rebecca Riley, 20, of Summerville, South Carolina and Blayke Isablelle Hosford, 22, of Sutherlin, Sept. 20.
