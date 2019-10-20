Maxine Gray, 95
A celebration of the 95th birthday for Maxine Gray of Roseburg was held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Abby’s Pizza on North Stephens. In attendance was a small group of family and friends.
Maxine was born in the Mt. Clair community near Cove, Arkansas as Leon Maxine Cook on October 11, 1924, to parents Thomas and Minerva (Kemp) Cook. She is one of nine children. She and two sisters remain: Christine Romine of Salem, Oregon and Ina Nell Orrick of Mena, Arkansas.
She bore four children: Terry Lynn (Hedge) Hill and Kathy Sue Hedge (both deceased). Mac Westmoreland lives in Mena, Arkansas and Betty Hedge lives in Roseburg. Maxine’s husband, Junior A. Gray, passed in January 1990.
As her picture reflects, Maxine is a youthful 95. We thank all who celebrated this milestone with Maxine via the many gifts, cards and heartfelt wishes.
