On July 31, Gene and Carol Miller will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were La Sierra Academy classmates for four years. During the next two years, Gene studied medical lab and X-ray and Carol took elementary education classwork.
Six months after their July 31, 1952 wedding, Gene was drafted into the U.S. Army. They spent several months together in Denver, Colorado, where they saw President Dwight Eisenhower. Then, Gene was sent to Korea.
He worked in two Army hospitals and was assigned to Operation Glory; preparing American and allied military bodies for return to their respective homes.
On his last day of duty, he shot Syngman Rhee, the president of South Korea, with a portable X-ray machine.
During their first year of marriage, Carol taught grades 3-5 in Inglewood, California. Not knowing what to expect from the Army, she returned to clerking at the La Sierra College market.
As their family gradually grew to five children, she concentrated her energy on keeping the home fires burning. After their youngest left for college, she accepted the invitation to enter secretarial service in the Church State Council office in Sacramento.
Some Army experiences inspired Gene to prepare for adventist pastoral ministry. This made a total change of lifestyle for both of them. After Gene’s college graduation, they spent 40 years serving 19 Nevada, Utah and Northern California churches.
Through a chain of God-directed experiences, they bought a retirement home in Milo, Oregon, where they have lived for over 20 years.
