Don and Gayle (Salquist) Okonek of Myrtle Creek recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Don and Gayle were married July 16, 1955 at the United Methodist Church in Spooner, Wisconsin. Gayle is a retired teacher and Don is retired from Hanna Mining Company. The couple enjoys staying in touch with family and friends, especially their seven grandsons, as well as following the Ducks, Beavers, Blazers and the Packers. Gayle enjoys hearing from her former students on Facebook.
The Okoneks have three sons, Pat, Chris and Tony. They are overflowing with gratitude that their mom and dad have honored the vows they made to each other in 1955. Their enduring partnership and absolute devotion to one another brings them joy and serves as a brilliant example of the wonder of love.
