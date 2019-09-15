100th birthday celebration for Doris (Walker) Laney
To celebrate this milestone birthday and the brightness Doris (Walker) Laney has brought to so many lives, an open house birthday celebration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Jaquetta Taylor House, 3035 Laurel Springs Drive, Roseburg.
Born on Sept. 22, 1919, Doris lived in Riddle, Oregon until, in her teens, her family moved to Roseburg. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1937 and then went on to obtain her Registered Nursing Certificate from The Dalles, Oregon School of Nursing. She went to work as a RN in Obstetrics at Mercy Hospital, where her career spanned 42 years.
As a nurse in the obstetrics department, Doris was present at the births of several generations of children. The last seven years of her career was as Director of Social Services for the hospital.
She has always been an avid supporters of Doc Stewart American Legion Baseball and Doris and her husband Jim could usually be found in their seats on game night. Camping and fishing were also favorite hobbies. She now enjoys keeping up with current events, doing word puzzles and sharing her sense of humor — which has never dulled over the years.
Happy birthday and welcome to the centenarian club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.