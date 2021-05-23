Tom and Nancy Peters celebrated their 50th anniversary with family on April 24, 2021 at their son Craig Peters’ house.
They were married in Lancaster, Ohio on April 16, 1971. They moved to Oregon in 1974. They are the proud parents of four sons: Brad of Gaston, Oregon, Bryan (Jogie) of Oakland, Craig (Tania) of St. Helens, Oregon and Chris (Jeni) or Tigard, Oregon.
Both enjoy spending time with their nine grandchildren who make their days special and fun.
