Richard and Connie North celebrate 50th anniversary
Richard and Connie North celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering with their children John and Kirstin (North O’Dell and Drs. Eric and Senna North at the O’Dell home in West Salem.
John O’Dell is a high school teacher at West Salem High and Kirstin is a researcher/administrator at Portland State University. Physicians Eric and Senna North own their own practice, Hope Family Medicine, in Silverton. Their six grandchildren, three from each family, also attended. They range in age from 1 1/2 to 18 years of age.
Richard and Connie held an hour Bible study with eye-to-eye contact, prayer and sharing God’s love, peach and blessings with their children and grandchildren.
Richard was born in Astoria, Oregon on July 17, 1943. Connie Adams was born in Duluth, Minnesota on March 31, 1945. They were married on Dec. 27, 1969 in Fargo, North Dakota, with temperatures below zero. A minister and Catholic priest presided over the ecumenical wedding at the Presbyterian church.
The couple has lived in Roseburg for over 50 years and were employed by the Roseburg School District and Douglas Education Service District for approximately 30 years as speech/language therapists. Richard was also a Jo Lane Middle School tennis coach for about 30 years.
They have enjoyed traveling to Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, Hawaii, Costa Rica and across the U.S. They also enjoy Bible study and evangelism, Umpqua Valley Tennis Center tennis, YMCA table tennis, gardening, stock investing and real estate. They regularly attend Catholic mass.
Richard facilitated two granite, 500 word scripture monuments with a bench and parking spaces behind Wellspring Bible Fellowship’s water feature. He has also copyrighted a cross illustration involving a cross with a horizontal line for father God, faith and family inside a heart.
The family has been blessed with many divine interventions and miracles.
