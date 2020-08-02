Gundlach
Ronald and Sandra (Davis) Gundlach of Roseburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Ronald and Sandra were married July 31, 1970 in Hydesville, California. They have two children, Brent Gundlach and Pamela (Gundlach) Berti, and three grandchildren.
Both are retired and fill their time with world travel, church activities and gardening.
