Bill and Gayle (Parr) Moffitt were united in marriage on May 21, 1948.
The 73 year old marriage started with a first date in the rumble seat of a 1928 Model A Ford. Sitting in that rumble seat, Gayle was showing Bill how to blow bubbles!
Bill and Gayle moved to Mountlake Terrace, Washington in 1958. Bill worked for Erv Parent Tile Company and Gayle was a homemaker. They eventually made their way back to Roseburg, where Bill was a self-employed tile setter. Gayle worked in Real Estate for Lois Lammey.
Upon retirement, they met for Sunday breakfast with their life-long friends Don and Sally Kruse, Bill and Carolee Matthews, Bill and Betty Madsen and Cole and Pat Phillips. With friends, they took memorable trips to Alaska and Hawaii and they love camping with their family.
They have three children, Patricia Moffitt, Rebecca Sherlock (Michael), Michael Moffitt (Kristianna) and special daughter-in-law, Terri Robertson (Reggie). They have seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
They reside in the Garden Valley home of Bill’s grandparents.
