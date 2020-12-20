John and Pat Miner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 28th.
The couple was married in Chino, California, but have called Douglas County home for 36 years. The two spend their time with family, gardening and as members of the Stray Angels Car club.
The couple have six children, Teresa Goodman, Tammy Hendrix, Russ Parson, Ruth Madden, Chris Parson and Mindy Tarpley, 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Mom and Dad/Grandma and Grandpa, there are no words to express how much we love you and what a profound influence you continue to have on our lives. Thank you for your love and examples for the past 50 years! We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries with you in the years to come.
