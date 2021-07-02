Roseburg Forest Products announced the construction of a lumber mill in North Carolina on Thursday.
The move comes following growing demand for building supplies in the region, according to a press release.
"Low interest rates, a surge in home remodeling, and growing demand for single-family housing are pushing the industry to increase domestic lumber production capacity as quickly as possible," said Grady Mulbery, president and CEO of Roseburg Forest Products, in a press release.
Construction of the 375,000-square-foot facility, which will be known as Roanoke Valley Lumber, will begin in 2022 with plans to be operational before the end of the year.
Once completed, Roanoke Valley Lumber will be able to produce up to 400 million feet of lumber per year, making it one of the highest capacity sawmills on the East Coast.
