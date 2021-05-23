Myrna Campbell
Myrna Josephine Pruner Campbell celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with her friends and family. They gathered to celebrate her via a Zoom coordinated by the caring staff of Brookdale Roseberg.
She was born in Roseburg, raised in Riddle, married to Paul H. Campbell of Canyonville, and graduated from the University of Oregon.
She loves to travel internationally and to take rides around Oregon. When she was younger, the family enjoyed annual trips to the San Juan Capistrano Mission in California to see the swallows return in the spring. The pyramids of Egypt were another of her favorite places to visit. Frequent trips to the coast were always enjoyed as she and her family could walk on the beach and then get crabs to eat.
Myrna also attended her 50th class reunion at the University of Oregon where she reconnected with the people and activities that were important to her. Myrna and Paul lived in Eugene for many years. After Paul’s death she sold their home in Eugene and moved several times. A large tree fell across one home and Myrna barely escaped with her life! She later relocated back to Roseburg to be closer to her sister and family. Myrna enjoyed living independently until the age of 97!
Myrna loves family gatherings and sharing travel stories, including a recent recounting of her visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She also liked playing the piano, which was a favorite hobby for many years. She has enjoyed baking, sewing, canning fruits from her parents’ farm in Riddle, reading the Reader’s Digest and especially loves eating Dairy Queen chocolate soft ice cream!
Happy 100th Birthday Myrna from your two children, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and all your extended family and friends! We love you!
