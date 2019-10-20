Seasoned fishermen share secrets
Two long-time members of the Umpqua Fishermen’s Association (UFA) will share their secrets for creating space-saving rod storage in your garage and how to tie a glow bug directly on to your hook at the UFA Member and Public Meeting on Tuesday at Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex Building, 1661 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. Social time begins at 6 p.m., a short business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. followed by the two presentations.
Scott Love, president of the UFA, will share his long-held secret of how to tie a beautiful, perfectly round glow bug-like yarn directly on to your hook without tying an egg-loop. He promises that with his special technique the glow bug stays tied to the hook, even in the roughest water.
The limited space for fishing rod storage in your garage will be solved for some fishermen by UFA board member Dick Norlin‘s “application for rod holder on an overhead garage door.” Norlin’s special jig-saw pattern keeps your rods hanging securely overhead when the door is raised.
The public is invited to this UFA educational meeting.
The Umpqua Fishermen’s Association meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Abby’s Legendary Pizza Annex Building.
