Quinn
South Umpqua Water Association will host a retirement celebration for Susie Quinn from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 on the lawn of the SUWA office, 132 Main St., Riddle.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and join in thanking Susie for 37 years with SUWA. Cake and refreshments will be served.
SUWA will also be welcoming Alicia Powell during the celebration.
Information: 541-874-2387
