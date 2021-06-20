Corrin and Peggy Blondell were married on June 3, 1961
The sweethearts celebrated their 60th Anniversary with family and friends with a 1950s diner-themed barbecue just down the road at their daughter’s home dubbed “Nickols Park.” The location is about 100 feet from the Wilbur United Methodist Church, where they originally said theirs vows.
Corrin and Peggy have lived in Lacey, Washington, Sutherlin and Wilbur throughout their married life. They raised their family of five children in Wilbur and later moved back to Sutherlin to retire. They have 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren whom they adore and have a cherished photo wall so they can see them daily.
The two were in a serious pedestrian accident in 2005 that nearly took Peggy’s life and has left her with mobility issues. They are beyond blessed to have each other and they are mostly inseparable these days.
Corrin enjoys landscaping and has a beautiful yard with something always in bloom. Peggy is very social and enjoys getting together with friends. They enjoy working on puzzles together and spending time with the great-grandchildren. Family and friends came from all over Oregon, Idaho, Texas and Washington to share their celebration. Some faces they haven’t seen in decades and some they didn’t expect to ever see again, moving them to tears.
Corrin and Peggy want to thank their friends and family for all the cards, flowers and phone calls they have received. The two feel very blessed to have celebrated 60 years of marriage and hope to share many more years together.
