Tyler J. Martin
Tyler J. Martin, from Riddle, Oregon, completed Basic Military Training for the United States Air Force at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 4.
Airman Martin’s Training Squadron 322 Flight 709 was awarded the Commander’s Excellence Award for excelling at BEAST week in addition to the flight earning the Physical Test Award.
Airman Martin is now awaiting technical school for civil engineering at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
