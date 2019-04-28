Davidson wedding
Jenna and Michael Davidson were married April 20 at Little Log Church Museum in Yachats, Oregon. Marcie Howard officiated the ceremony.
Jenna is the daughter of Collene Bates of West Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Dallas High School in 1999 and University of Phoenix in 2015. She currently works as an author and trinket boss.
Michael is the son of Debra Klem of Bryan Texas and the late Calvin Dacidson. Michael graduated from Caldwell High school in 2002 and is currently employed at Mow Munkie’s Lawn Maintenance.
The bride was attended by maid of honor Lonya Meier. The groom was attended by best man Jack Meier.
