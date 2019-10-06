Danielle Gray and Sean Farris of Reedsport were married Oct. 1 at the Umpqua Riverfront in Reedsport. Kathleen Miller officiated.
The bride was given away by her uncle, Douglas Lunn. Danielle is the daughter of Marilyn and Tom Hayes of Oroville, California and Ron and Marie Gray of Stevensville, Montana. She is a graduate of Paradise High School and Butte Community College.
Sean is the son of Nancy Farris California, Missouri and the late Dale Wayne Farris. He has a bachelor’s in sociology from Columbia College and master’s in sociology from University of Missouri. He currently works as a handyman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.