Mindy Ives and Joshua Walker were married June 27 at the Bandon Light House. Kelly Barnett officiated.
Mindy is the daughter of Anna and the late Dan Trotter. Joshua is the son of Sue and Dennis Walker and works as a roofer for Voss Construction.
Mindy Ives and Joshua Walker were married June 27 at the Bandon Light House. Kelly Barnett officiated.
Mindy is the daughter of Anna and the late Dan Trotter. Joshua is the son of Sue and Dennis Walker and works as a roofer for Voss Construction.
Community Reporter
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.