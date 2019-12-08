Kress-Gugel
James Gugel and Natasha Kress were married Sept. 7 in Dixonville. Tyler Wilson officiated.
The bride was given away by her father, Tom Kress. Natasha was attended by maid of honor Amelia Snow, bridesmaids Alex Hunter, Courtney Alford, Kari Kress and Breanna Sharp. Lacey Kress served as flower girl.
James was attended by best man Cody Stone and groomsmen Treyse Reber, Chris Kress, TJ Kress and Colton Gugel.
The couple spent their honeymoon in the Caribbean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.