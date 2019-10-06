Chanty Lytsell and Eston Bartley of Roseburg were married Sept. 28 at River Forks Park.
Chanty is the daughter of Kathy Daniels Mundorff of Redbluff, California, and Vincent Lytsell of Prattville, Alabama. Vincent Lytsell gave the bride away.
Eston is the son of Paula Barltey of Roseburg.
