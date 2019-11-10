Ivory Meixner and Houston Copenhaver, both of Sutherlin, were married Oct. 26 in Oakland.
Ivory is the daughter of Angela VanBuren and Thomas Meixner. She was attended by maid of honor Kayley Gerkin and bridesmaids Aurora Meixner and Tyler Porter.
John May served as Houston’s best man and accompanied by Mathew Meixner and Thomas May as groomsmen.
