Katie Palki and Adrian Loya of Springfield were married at the Calapooia Country Church in Oakland on Jan. 27, 2021. Jeff Paschall officiated.
The bride was given away by her father, David Palki. Katie’s daughter, Kyra and Shyla Flores, served as flower girls, while her son Syrus Flores served as ring bearer.
Katie is the daughter of David Palki of Inverness, Florida and Audrey Palki of Oakland. Katie is a 1999 graduate of Yonalla High School and is now a bookkeeper and customer service representative.
Adrian is the son of the late Juan Loya and Dolores Loya of Tucson, Arizona. He is a 1998 graduate of Oakland High School and currently works as a composite technician.
