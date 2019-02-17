Jennifer Seward and Sajid Theruvathakath, both of Portland, were married Dec. 19, 2018, in Hyderabad, India.
Seward is the daughter of John and Susan Seward. She is a 2007 graduate of Roseburg High School and also ia 2011 graduate of Willamette University. She received her masters from University of Manchester (England) in 2013. Seward is a program officer for the Africa region of Mercy Corps.
Theruvathakath is the son of Saleem and Nousheen Theruvathakath. He graduated from the University of Kent (England) in 2013 and received his masters from the University of Portland in 2015. He currently works for Nike.
