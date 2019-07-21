Keith and Bonnie (Roell) Wetherell of Roseburg celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at Wellsprings Bible Fellowship last month.
Keith and Bonnie were married in Roseburg on June 21, 1969. They have lived in Douglas County since 1954, save for a brief time spent attending Western Oregon University.
In 1969, the couple we featured in the News-Review’s second annual Bride and Groom insert, which used to be published yearly until around 1990.
Bonnie is a retired Winchester Elementary School teacher and Keith is a Senior and Disabled Services Manager. The couple have two children, Jeff Wetherell and his wife Stacey of Eugene and Debi Wetherell of Roseburg and two grandchildren Andrew Wetherell and Mackenzie Wetherell, both of Eugene.
