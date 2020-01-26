John Couch of Roseburg celebrated his 99th birthday with a surprise party attended by family and friends on Jan. 18.
Couch entered the army in 1939. He was sent to Ft. Lewis, Washington to E company, 15th Infantry Regiment.
Later he was relocated to the 73rd Bomb Squadron in McCord Field, Washington, which opened in July 1940.
In 1941, he was sent to Alaska, where he flew several missions on B-25s as turret gunner and bombardier as needed.
He was discharged in August 1945, then re-enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1946, serving until his retirement in 1960.
