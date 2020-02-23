50 years for Rosanne and Sam Williams
On January 3, 1970, Rosanne Eaton and Sam Williams were united in marriage. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary on Jan. 4 at the Roseburg Senior Center.
Rosanne and Sam have lived in Roseburg their entire marriage. They had a daughter, Samantha, in March of 1971 and then a son, Steven, in February of 1975. Their children have given them five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sam worked as a partsman for the Douglas County Road Department until he retired in 2003. Roseanne had a News-Review motor route from 1981-1988. Then, she was contracted on a mail route at the Winston Post Office from 1988-1997.
They bought their only home 44 years ago.
