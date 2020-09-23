PORTLAND — Police in Portland arrested three people during overnight protests outside a building that houses the city’s crime prevention programs.
KOIN television in Portland reported that a crowd of about 75 people marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building in Northeast Portland about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At one point in the night, someone reportedly threw a lit firework toward the building — which landed near several parked police cars.
Authorities say three people were arrested on charges that included resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Police also report that two people who were at the protest were hospitalized at a shooting Tuesday night.
The two people got into a dispute near the protest area and one was hit by gunfire.
Both were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis Portland has seen near constant, often violent protests.
