BEND— A Bend man who fatally shot a Sisters woman at his apartment during their first date was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
KTVZ-TV reports Alan Peter Porciello, 37, also was sentenced to a year post-prison supervision by Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby in the Jan. 12, 2019 killing of Jenny Cashwell.
Porciello originally was charged with first-degree manslaughter and pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
The two met on an online dating site and exchanged messages before agreeing to go hiking. Cashwell picked up Porciello and drove to the Pine Nursery Trail, returning several hours later. Cashwell had texted a friend during the outing, saying she didn’t expect to have a second date.
In a court filing, Porciello was quoted as telling 911 dispatchers he had shot Cashwell in the chest and that he was “being facetious, acting like I was going to shoot her, and accidentally did.”
Porciello has a traumatic brain injury, the result of two car crashes, which also cost him his right eye, over which he wears a patch.
Porciello’s defense attorney noted that both Porciello and Cashwell owned guns and had concealed carry permits, and had talked in text messages before they met of going shooting together some time.
He apologized in court, saying he takes “100 percent blame” for the shooting and that he “broke the governing rule of responsible gun ownership”— always treat a gun as if it’s loaded.
