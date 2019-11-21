WASHINGTON — The final testimony of an extraordinary week of impeachment hearings came from a former White House national security adviser who wrote the book on Vladimir Putin — literally — and a political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine who overheard a pivotal conversation between President Donald Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.
Takeaways from Day 5 of the impeachment inquiry before the House intelligence committee:
‘FICTIONAL NARRATIVE’
The British-born Hill is a Russia expert who’s written extensively on the Kremlin, and she made that clear from the outset when she scolded Republicans lawmakers for propagating what she said was a “fictional narrative” — that somehow Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Those discredited theories have been advanced by Trump himself, who in a July 25 phone call at the center of the impeachment inquiry asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate the possibility.
Hill said the unwillingness by some to accept Russia’s role has profound consequences at a time when Russia’s security services have “geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election.” Putin, she said, deploys millions of dollars to “weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives.”
TRUMP ON THE DEFENSIVE
Even before Hill’s testimony began Trump excoriated Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry.
In a series of tweets, Trump urged House Republican allies to “Keep fighting tough,” and told them they are “dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History.”
Still, Trump insisted, that “we are winning big” and warned that “they will soon be on our turf” — presumably a reference to the inquiry moving to the Senate, which Republicans control. Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accused Democrats and the media of pursuing a “witch hunt” to damage him heading into 2020.
He claimed he and Republicans had “had a GREAT day” of testimony Wednesday, even though Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, bolstered Democrats’ impeachment narrative as he repeatedly talked of a “quid pro quo” involving Ukraine.
Yet Trump complained that, when he “got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event.”
“FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS!” he tweeted.
IMPEACHMENT = $ FOR GOP
The House impeachment hearings may damage Trump politically, but the proceedings seem to be helping his party financially.
Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, told reporters Thursday at a Monitor Breakfast that the impeachment hearings are helping fuel a fundraising boom for GOP candidates.
The RNC raised more than $25 million in October alone, about triple the committee’s haul for the same month in 2017, she said.
In the first 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry, the RNC brought in $5 million in small donor contributions online. The RNC raised another $3 million online on the first day of the hearings last week, McDaniel said.
“There has been an absolute influx of small donor donations,” McDaniel said.
