SALEM — A pair of clean-energy ballot initiatives were rejected by Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno on Thursday, drawing condemnation from climate change action advocates who claimed Clarno is bowing to pressure from polluters and business interests.
They said Clarno’s rejection of initiative petitions 48 and 49 represents a pattern of her siding against environmental interests. She previously rejected three petitions from the group Oregon Wild that proposed adding protections for the state’s forest waters.
“There is now a pattern of flagrant abuse of power by this secretary of state, far outside the norms for any Democrat or Republican who has held the office,” Tera Hurst, executive director of Renew Oregon, said in a statement. “The secretary of state is siding with the oil industry, corporate polluters and anti-worker special interests to block the ability of the voters to decide their clean air future.”
Clarno’s staff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Gov. Kate Brown appointed Clarno, a Republican and former state lawmaker, to replace Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who died in February.
Renew Oregon said Clarno’s reason for rejection was the inclusion of fair labor standards for clean energy projects.
The proposed initiatives would require all retail electricity sold in Oregon to come from carbon-free sources by Jan. 1, 2045, up from about half today. Washington, California and Nevada already have similar targets.
One of the two proposed initiatives went further, requiring utilities to more aggressively invest in beneficial electrification programs, such as electric car charging infrastructure.
