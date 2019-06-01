Repairs to the the Lower Lookingglass Creek Bridge are scheduled to begin later this month and will create a detour around the bridge for more than one month.
A postcard mailed to Winston residents from the Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is tentatively scheduled for June 13 to July 3. The bridge could be closed for up to four weeks during the summer to allow for repairs to the deck.
During the closure, Oregon 42 traffic will detour through Dillard on Old Highway 99 and Brockway Road.
The bridge, which was built in 1949, is located at milepost 72.5 near Douglas High School and the west entrance to Winston. More than 4,600 vehicles cross the bridge each day, according to ODOT. The project will strengthen the deck, replace the rails, and make several other repairs, which began the week of May 6.
ODOT said the initial cost for the project was estimated at $951,779.08. The successful bid for the project came in at $711,743.90, which came in below the $739,000.00 in funding provided through Oregon's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
Information: ODOT public information officer Dan Latham, Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us, or 541-957-3601.
