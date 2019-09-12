A northeastern Oregon man will serve nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a ring that trafficked more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in a drug ring involving three states and stops in the Medford area.
Abel Lomas Murillo, 26, of Weston, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to 19 years, 7 months for his role trafficking large quantities of meth from Northern California to northeastern Oregon in 2017 and 2018, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland.
Couriers delivered the drugs from Northern California to Southern Oregon, then transported them to northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, according to the release.
Murillo and two couriers pleaded guilty to federal drug charges earlier this year, and the couriers, Luis Alberto Navarro and Noel Ponce Villegas, will be sentenced later this year.
The multi-agency Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team based in Pendleton had been investigating Murillo since the beginning of 2017, according to a newsletter issued by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.
In January 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Navarro near Klamath Falls en route to Umatilla County with more than 17 pounds of meth in 11 concealed packages.
The following May, police seized nearly 50 pounds, including about 10 pounds of meth in Medford.
On May 6, investigators seized 38.8 pounds of meth during a freeway stop outside The Dalles in which they stopped Villegas driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer on Interstate 84, and Murillo following behind in a Subaru WRX STI sports car.
The investigation pointed police to a pair of Medford storage lockers tied to Murillo, where investigators seized the methamphetamine and five firearms, according to the release.
The weapons, seized in the 1900 block of Sage Road, included shotguns, semiautomatic assault rifles and handguns, plus another 4.4 pounds of heroin, according to the newsletter.
At Murillo’s home in Weston, investigators found 29 firearms and body armor, according to federal prosecutors.
Murillo allegedly sourced his drugs from his brother, Noel Murillo, of Vacaville, California, who has a Nov. 5 trial date in the case.
