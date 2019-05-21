PORTLAND — A high school senior who authorities say brought a shotgun to a Portland school but was tackled by a security guard before anyone was hurt has pleaded not guilty to gun-related charges.
Angel Granados-Diaz entered the plea Monday during a brief hearing to one felony and three misdemeanors.
Granados-Diaz turned 19 in jail on Monday as classes resumed at Parkrose High School. Authorities say he was arrested Friday at Parkrose after former University of Oregon football star Keanon Lowe wrestled the gun away from him.
Lowe works at the school as head football and track coach and as a security guard.
No one was injured in the incident. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.
Lowe had just seconds Friday to react. He lunged at the gunman and wrestled with him for the weapon as other students ran screaming out a back door, Lowe told reporters at a news conference.
Lowe said he managed to get the gun away from the student and pass it to a teacher while Lowe held down the student with his other hand. Lowe wrapped the student in a bear hug until police arrived, he said.
“I saw the look on his face, the look in his eyes, I looked at the gun, I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over,” Lowe, 27, said.
“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun and he had his two hands on the gun and obviously the students are running out of the classroom.”
