As 125 members of the Oregon National Guard arrived to help battle the Archie Creek Fire on Monday night, management officials announced Tuesday morning that the fire has reached 15% containment.
Guard members set up at the Wolf Creek Job Corps Monday night in an effort to help protect the upper Little River Road area from further expected southern growth from the fire.
Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Kyle Reed said the fire remained calm along its western edge Monday, and focus shifted to the eastern and southeastern flanks in the Apple Creek Road area east of Steamboat.
“Things are looking real good on the western side of the fire,” Reed said, refering to the section from Glide north to the Nonpareil area east of Sutherlin. “We have a couple of small pockets that we’re still cleaning up, but overall the activity was minimal.”
Cooler temperatures along that edge of the fire helped crews continue to hold the upper hand.
To the east however, a northwesterly wind caused increased activity in the Panther Creek and Apple Creek areas between Steamboat and Dry Creek. Reed said there were no major runs of fire activity, but the fire had been backing down into the canyon and crews would be working today to try to keep it there.
Crews also worked Monday scouting the Canton Creek and Scaredman Creek areas, looking for opportunities to successfully engage the fire. Where possible, heavy equipment will be used to open existing roads and construct new bulldozer lines to tie back in to the upper Rock Creek drainage.
For the first time since Tuesday, fire officials were able to get aerial support out of Klamath Falls, where skies were clear enough Monday to allow flight.
“They came up and did some (reconnaissance) over the Thielsen Fire then came down and did a couple of laps around ours, but it was just too smoky and they had to leave,” Reed said.
Air support remains available in the area, but cannot be utilized until a break-up in the heavy smoke inversion which blankets the Umpqua Basin.
Because of the smoke, getting updated estimations of the blaze also remains difficult. The latest estimate puts the fire at 125,498 acres.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 708 personnel are engaged on the blaze. While that number continues to gradually increase, Reed said it is still well below the usual number used for a fire of Archie Creek’s scale.
“It’s much better than we were originally,” Reed said, “but it’s still well below the numbers we’ve seen on other fires in this area that have been a fraction of this size. That’s just typical of the situation across the West.”
Little River Road from Highway 138 to the Buckhorn Road intersection has been lowered to a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation order. The remainder of Little River beyond Buckhorn Road remains at Level 3 “Go!”
Thielsen FireA wildfire which started in the Mount Thielsen Wilderness east of Diamond Lake had grown to nearly 6,000 acres as of Monday, with 1% containment.
As of Monday, the Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team reported 76 personnel working the fire. On Tuesday, the SAIM Gold Team was expected to take over fire operations.
The fire ignited in a tree line along the Pacific Crest Trail and, powered by a strong east wind, jumped Highway 138 East and posed a threat to Diamond Lake Resort and its neighboring structures.
Heavy smoke has caused the fire to calm down moderately and give crews a chance to install and maintain containment lines.
All of the Diamond Lake area remains under a Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order.
The entirety of the Umpqua National Forest is closed to public use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.