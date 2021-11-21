A year after witnessing the worst fire that has ever swept through the area, we are all trying to make sense of it — How? Why? What now? But this much is certain: much of what was lost can never be replaced.
A fabled book by local author Lavola Bakken captures the essence of the area, which was built on a sense of freedom.
‘It looks like a nuclear bomb went off up there’ — 14
Sheriff John Hanlin, a former firefighter, was one of the first to confront the fire.
From Built to Burnt — 16
Logger Simon Talcott was off fighting another fire when he learned his home had been destroyed by the Archie Creek Fire.
Iron on the Fire — 20
Douglas County’s timber industry played a key role in fighting the Archie Creek Fire.
The Hatchery — 24
Pioneer Tip Hill built, and rebuilt, the first North Umpqua hatcheries — including the Rock Creek Hatchery.
Saving Fish from Fire — 29
Longtime Rock Creek Hatchery Manager Dan Meyer lost his home at the site, but saved hundreds of fish, and perhaps the future of the hatchery.
Home or No Home — 34
At an emotional town hall meeting, residents learned whether their homes survived the fire.
SearchingforAshes in the Ashes — 38
Jolee Kawamura lost her husband in early 2020. She was determined to find his ashes among the ruins of her home, which was leveled in the fire.
‘It’s time to take care of Glide’ — 44
More than 150 homes were destroyed in the fire. Alison Doty, director of Glide Revitalization, is dedicated to helping those people who lost their homes get back on their feet.
Graves Among Ashes — 46
Mace Palouse Tipton was known as the last Chief of the Umpqua Indians, and proud of it. His memory lives on in a hidden gravesite burned in the fire.
‘I have my treasure’ — 50
Frank and Jeanne Moore, founders of the iconic Steamboat Inn and mainstays of the Glide area for more than a half-century, lost about everything in the fire. But they still have what’s most important of all — each other.
Coming to Terms — 54
Photographer Casey Conemac lived with his mother at the site of the old Frontier Store in the Susan Creek area before it was destroyed by the fire. He is still struggling with what happened, and how to move forward.
‘Impact to be felt forever’ — 58
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman is adamant that a creative approach to the aftermath of the fire, including how to manage forestland more effectively, is critical to our future.
Let’s go to Mc’s Place — 60
It may not look like much now, but for 40 years Mc’s Place was a must-stop for families on a weekend trip up the North Umpqua River.
