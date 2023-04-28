It wasn't completed until roughly 3 p.m. Thursday, but the Douglas County Museum's exhibit commemorating the Archie Creek Fire drew a large crowd of first responders, helpers and, most importantly, the survivors.
The museum hosted an invitation-only event to debut the exhibit Thursday evening. Guests were greeted by stark before-and-after images of various locations which were caught in the teeth of the Sept. 8, 2020, fire which ultimately burned more than 131,000 acres, the largest recorded natural disaster in Douglas County history.
"It is hard to believe that in those two days (Sept. 8-9, 2020), more acres burned on the Archie Creek Fire than in the 100-year history of the (Douglas Forest Protective Association)," DFPA District Manager Patrick Skrip said.
Matt Hill is not only the executive director of Douglas Timber Operators and president of the Douglas County Museum Foundation, but also an archivist of the 2020 blaze which burned nearly 100,000 acres within its first 48 hours.
Hill welcomed guests of the exhibit and and had high praise for everyone who stepped forward when the residents of Glide and Idleyld Park needed it the most. He saluted the first responders who help with evacuating residents in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2020. The residents who made sure their neighbors had food and comfort after leaving everything they had behind, unsure of what they would return to or if they would be able to return.
Hill credited nonprofit Glide Revitalization for its efforts to help residents get back on their feet.
But first, he credited those who stepped up to combat Archie when there were no other resources available.
"You were the ones who rushed into the smoke and the fire and breathed the intense smoke and experienced the incredibly terrifying event that the Archie Creek Fire was," Hill said.
"In Glide proper, we saw neighbor helping neighbor," Hill added. "I feel like I really saw the best of Douglas County."
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and County Commissioner Tim Freeman recounted their tales of helping with evacuation efforts. Originally, the plan was to travel out to Glide to see the suppression progress of the French Creek Fire, a grass fire which burned close to 500 acres along the north bank of the North Umpqua River. But they started getting reports of more fires further east.
The further east the two traveled from Glide, the smaller the likelihood of a clear return. A video clip filmed by Freeman over a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds, shows the peril that was rapidly growing near the highway before it was ultimately closed. The two had to return by driving through the mountains onto the Little River side, hoping they could get back to Glide that way.
State Representative Virgle Osborne, R-Roseburg, told of the efforts Douglas County Search and Rescue exhausted to try to make sure every resident within the fire's potential path was notified and safely evacuated.
Museum Director Jamie Davis said the exhibit will be open for the next four or five months, as there is no other exhibit currently scheduled to be installed in the near future.
