My first visit to Millpond campground was in 1978. I was 7 years old. It instantly became my very favorite place to camp! I have been camping there for many years throughout my life. The last 15 years I have taken my family there every summer! We always camp for 12-14 days!
This place has been so very special to me throughout my life for many reasons.
I always tell people that Oregon is a beautiful place, but Southern Oregon is breathtaking! The campgrounds, the waterfalls, the North Umpqua River, fishing, swimming, kayaking, the trees, the hiking trails, wildlife etc. It is the place to be, especially in the summer.
Every year my husband and I would prepare for camping two months in advance as we had five kids and usually would invite a few of their friends to go camping with us for two weeks. Some of my most favorite memories were when I would pull onto Rock Creek Road and head up the hill, knowing that just five miles ahead would be my sacred grove! The canopy of trees that surrounded us as we traveled on Rock Creek Road were some of the most beautiful views that I’ve seen!
Space No. 10 has always been my favorite campsite. We would arrive around 8 a.m. on the first day to get everything set up. We would always celebrate after everything was in place by driving back down the mountain to Idleyld Park Trading Post to get breakfast, and then our vacation would officially begin.
Swimming, hiking, campfires, star gazing, ice cream, sleeping in a tent etc.
I loved spending time together with family and making beautiful memories that I will always hold near and dear to my heart.
I loved waking up to the sound of birds singing in the trees and hearing the water rippling over the rocks!
I always loved when the campground was full. The sounds of children laughing and having fun. Watching families spending quality time together and making a few new friends over the years, have meant so much me and my family!
The trails around the campground were beautiful, especially the Sawmill Trail. My family would spend hours exploring and searching for treasures from the past on the one-mile trail.
Rock creek runs alongside Millpond and has crystal clear water that is perfect to swim in. I have spent many, many hours swimming, and sitting by the water just enjoying the beauty that surrounded me. The peace that I found there was indescribable.
It was a beautiful home away from home adventure every year that we were at Millpond.
I was stunned and deeply saddened to hear that this glorious piece of heaven on earth was devastated by the Archie Creek Fire in September 2020.
I am so very grateful for the many pictures that I have taken over the years of this beautiful place. I know that the restoration of Millpond will take some time, but I am ready to continue my adventures there as soon as it is open for camping again!
