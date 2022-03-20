The electric company Pacific Power has destroyed, withheld and simply ignored evidence in an effort to cover up its culpability in starting the Archie Creek Fire, according to court documents recently submitted in connection with a lawsuit filed against Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp.
A motion filed March 8 alleges that Pacific Power cut down at least a dozen tall trees near power lines in the area where the fire is thought to have started — including at least one 110-foot tall tree — that if left standing, could have helped experts determine what happened the morning of Sept. 8 2020, when the fire first sparked.
The motion, filed in Douglas County Circuit Court, also says Pacific Power didn’t take photos or video of the trees being cut down, which is reportedly required by company policy and state law. Additionally, notes taken by Pacific Power’s employees at or around the time the trees were cut in late October 2020, were subsequently destroyed, the court documents allege.
Jeff Mornarich, a partner at Dole Coalwell in Roseburg, along with the firms of BakerHostetler of San Francisco and Watts Guerra LLP of San Antonio, are representing nearly 600 survivors of the Archie Creek Fire.
Mornarich called the actions of Pacific Power “simply inexcusable.”
“The Archie Creek fire was an absolutely horrible tragedy for Douglas County,” Mornarich said. “In my opinion, that tragedy was made even more horrible by the facts we allege in our motion: A number of the trees identified by Pacific Power’s contract inspector should have been cut down before the Archie Creek fire, and when Pacific Power finally cut down these trees, after the fact, it destroyed the evidence in direct violation of Oregon law and Pacific Power’s own internal policies. I grew up in Glide and graduated from Glide High School. The North Umpqua River is part of who I am. In my opinion, this type of corporate behavior is simply inexcusable.”
However Erin Isselmann, vice president of Corporate Communications for PacifiCorp, denied any wrongdoing on the part of the company or its subsidiary and said the new allegations actually serve to show how weak the plaintiff’s case is.
“PacifiCorp denies that it spoliated evidence or engaged in any wrongdoing,” Isselmann said. “PacifiCorp removed burned trees that created a hazard along its transmission corridor for one reason: to safely restore power in a timely manner. It is undisputed that this occurred before Plaintiffs even filed their lawsuit. Plaintiffs’ motion demonstrates that after a year and a half of discovery and investigation, they cannot prove PacifiCorp’s equipment caused the fire. Plaintiffs present no evidence that PacifiCorp removed trees for an improper purpose or that any removed trees were a plausible ignition source.”
Isselmann also said that PacifiCorp will provide “a complete response” to the allegations contained in the recent motion when it files its formal response on March 25.
A hearing on the motion alleging spoliation of evidence is scheduled for April 11.
The allegations and the firm response to them reflect the high stakes of the lawsuit, which already lists nearly two dozen attorneys and could involve tens of millions of dollars.
Pacific Power and PacifiCorp are defendants in about a half-dozen other lawsuits claiming losses from the Archie Creek Fire, although the plaintiffs in those lawsuits are largely insurance companies.
Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, which has two million customers in six western states, according to its website.
The Susan Creek Fire, Smith Springs Fire, and Archie Creek Fire all began on Sept. 8, 2020, in the Umpqua National Forest in Douglas County, east of Glide, along Highway 138 East. The three fire origins ultimately merged on or about Sept. 9, 2020. The Susan Creek Fire, Smith Springs Fire, and Archie Creek, became collectively known as the Archie Creek Fire.
It destroyed more than 130,000 acres, 154 primary residences and damaged many other structures.
The National Weather Service warned on Sept. 6, 2020, that critical fire weather would blow in the following day, with easterly winds gusting in excess of 50 mph and relative humidity dropping below 20%. These are extremely dangerous and foreseeable wildfire conditions.
Throughout the day and evening of Sept. 7, 2020, the National Weather Service warned that Oregon would experience a severe wind event, with strong easterly winds developing and likely peaking on the evening of Sept. 7. Oregon was already in the midst of severe drought conditions, and numerous other wildfires had erupted throughout the state since the beginning of the fire season.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a red flag warning from Sept. 7, 2020, at 11 p.m. through Sept. 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. The statement included references to forecasted strong, gusty winds along with relative low humidity. The area was already in extreme fire danger.
The initial complaint alleges that Pacific Power was negligent in re-energizing impacted power lines at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, in the midst of the unseasonably strong east wind storm.
About five hours later, Pacific Power is alleged to have tried to re-energize more damaged lines “without first inspecting them for damage or removing downed trees and limbs,” which the plaintiffs argue was the cause of the string of fires that became known as the Archie Creek Fire.
Dole Coalwell filed the lawsuit against PacifiCorp in October 2020, naming Phillip and Cassie Strader, Timothy Goforth and Kathy Kreiter as plaintiffs, all of whom suffered significant financial loss as a result of the blaze.
Mornarich has also enlisted the services of attorneys Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra in San Antonio, and Robert Julian of BakerHostetler in San Francisco.
In 2019, the team of Watts and Julian successfully secured a $13.5 billion settlement against California’s Pacific Gas & Electric in the wake of two of California’s most deadly and devastating wildfires — the 2018 Camp Fire, which claimed 88 lives and destroyed 95% of the structures in the towns of Paradise and Concow; and the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which destroyed more than 2,800 homes in the city of Santa Rosa and claimed 22 lives over three counties.
In all, more than 70,000 victims were represented in the settlement.
Pacific Power and PacifiCorp list at least 10 attorneys representing them in this Archie Creek Fire lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Pacific Power was negligent when it attempted to re-engergize downed power transmission lines east of Glide without first performing a proper inspection of potential hazards. The plaintiffs claim the action of re-energizing those transmission lines played a role in igniting the smaller fires, which quickly grew together to become the Archie Creek Fire.
The lawsuit is seeking more than $20 million in damages for area residents.
The motion filed March 8 is based largely on internal Pacific Power documents obtained during the course of the court proceedings and hundreds of pages of transcribed interviews with Pacific Power workers and others associated with the aftermath of the fire.
Those documents and interviews show that Pacific Power cut down trees, did not take necessary photos or video of the cutting, allowed employee notes to be destroyed and has refused to turn over relevant information related to the investigation into the Archie Creek Fire, the recent court filing alleges.
The new motion goes into some detail about the trees that were cut down near the area the fire started. Photos show at least a dozen trees that appear to be close to high voltage electrical transmission power lines, including a 110-foot tall Douglas Fir.
The fact that the trees were so close to the power lines demonstrates negligence on the part of Pacific Power, the plaintiffs argue. And that negligence was exacerbated about six weeks after the fire when Pacific Power cut those and other trees down, which destroyed potentially valuable evidence, the new motion argues.
“Pacific Power knew that the trees were within the Archie Creek Ignition Area, and that it was conducting an investigation directed by and involving legal counsel,” the motion said. “Pacific Power not only destroyed the tree evidence, it failed to take any steps to video record, photograph, or otherwise preserve evidence of the trees it was about to destroy. Such actions were contrary to Pacific Power’s own accident investigation protocols which require photographic or video preservation of such evidence. More importantly, these actions were in violation of Pacific Power’s legal duty to preserve evidence in anticipation of litigation. “
Accordingly, Mornarich and his team argue, “Pacific Power’s willful destruction of this critical tree evidence” should be remedied with the following order from the court:
• Instruct the jury that Pacific Power’s destruction of the tree evidence raises an inference that a tree branch from the trees fell on the company’s equipment and started the fire.
• Instruct the jury that Pacific Power’s destruction of the tree evidence creates an inference that the company’s failure to cut down the trees before the fire was negligent.
• Bar Pacific Power from offering evidence that tree branches did not break off in a windstorm and strike its electrical lines, causing the Archie Creek Fire.
• Bar Pacific Power from offering evidence that they were not negligent in failing to remove the trees before the Archie Creek Fire.
• Direct Pacific Power to pay the reasonable fees and costs incurred by the plaintiffs in investigating the matter, litigating this motion, and putting on the proof at trial.
Mornarich said his team is still adding to the list of victims seeking compensation from Pacific Power and PacifiCorp for the Archie Creek Fire. On Thursday, he filed a separate complaint against the two companies on behalf of nine plaintiffs, all but one of which are timber companies.
The trial is scheduled to commence June 7 before Douglas County Circuit County Judge Kathleen E. Johnson, and could take a month to complete, according to court documents.
