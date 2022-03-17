Spending time along the North Umpqua River has long been a favorite pastime of Douglas County residents and visitors alike, and this spring break there are several hiking areas open and more are expected to reopen before the summer.
Most areas in the Umpqua National Forest are already open for recreation, according to Forest Service Recreation, Lands, and Mineral Program Manager Vern Shumway. And more will follow as the seasons turn and restoration projects finish up.
Numerous waterfalls are accessible as well as many miles of hiking trails, fishing spots, boating opportunities and campgrounds that stay open year round.
“There is still a chance to get out and enjoy the snow while it lasts,” Shumway said.
Both the Archie Creek Fire of 2020 and the Jack Fire of 2021 damaged trails, trailheads, campgrounds and popular outdoor spots in the forest.
“Wildfires covered much of the Umpqua National Forest over the past few years and some areas are still being repaired but there are a ton of great places to explore,” Shumway said.
Some of the most popular trails impacted by fires in recent years were the North Umpqua Trail, Fall Creek Falls Trail and the River View Trail.
Shumway said there was heavy damage to the trails, including 19 bridges that were a complete loss, damaged retaining walls, burned stumps and roots that left holes, rock fall, landslides and many partially burned trees and debris on the trail.
Volunteer groups such as the Motley Crew, Source One Serenity, Salamanders and Cascade Volunteers have been a huge help in restoring the trails, as have crews from the Northwest Youth Corps.
The National Forest Foundation partnered with the Umpqua National Forest to get grants to get restoration work done at Fall Creek Falls Trail.
Audrey Squires, Umpqua Restoration program coordinator with the National Forest Foundation, said the group received a $100,000 grant from Travel Oregon to restore the Fall Creek Falls Trail.
The Forest Service partnered with Northwest Youth Corps on restoring Falls Creek Falls Trail, which had been closed since 2020.
“We are hopeful to reopen the Fall Creek Falls Trail in the early summer,” Shumway said. “More improvements are planned at the Fall Creek Falls Trailhead including a new kiosk, bathroom, and an improved parking lot.”
Northwest Youth Corps spent three weeks helping the Forest Service clean up and reconstruct the trail.
“The trail damage at Fall Creek Falls was quite extensive,” Shumway said. “Northwest Youth Corps and Forest Service trail crews have been working on trail reconstruction, fixing slides, removing logs and debris from the trail, removing damaged fencing and culverts, repairing drainage structures, filling in stump holes, building water crossings, and removing large rocks in the trail.”
A new puncheon bridge, made from native materials from the surrounding forest, was built by Skyler Ogden, forest service trails program lead, and Jeff Olson, Northwest Youth Corps’ field training officer.
“Everybody has been really happy with the work,” Squires said. “All the pieces are coming together. The community is going to be really happy.”
The U.S. Forest Service posted on Facebook that partnering with Northwest Youth Corps has been important. “The Forest Service can provide teens and young adults with valuable job-training experiences that help them develop leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. By working with our partners, we can together accomplish far more work than we could alone,” the post read.
Northwest Youth Corps said they are a proud partner of the Umpqua National Forest and are glad to support the recovery effort.
When it comes to the North Umpqua Trail, the nearly 80-mile trail along the river, most of the upper trail segments are open while the segments closer to town are closed.
The Jessie Wright, Deer Leap, Hot Springs, Dread and Terror, Lemolo and Maidu segments are open. Crews are continuing to work on the Tioga, Mott, Panther, Calf, and Marsters segments to reopen them for public use.
Shumway said some of the segments will not open for quite a while due to extensive damage and burned bridges.
“Public access to public lands is a big part of the Forest Service mission,” Shumway said. “Providing trails and recreational opportunities is part of that public access, especially the trails that are close to town that people really enjoy visiting. The trails and other recreation activities also draw people to the area and that is important for the local economy.”
The National Forest Foundation received a grant to replace a bridge on the Tioga section of the North Umpqua Trail this summer.
Squires said the trails are important to her, not only because she lives in the area and enjoys them herself, but because they make a positive impact on the mental and physical health of the community.
To see if a trail is open, people can call the local U.S. Forest Service office at 541-957-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.