TUCSON, Ariz. — Oregon jumped out to an early lead, but could not hold on in Arizona’s 17-6 win at Hi Corbett Field on Friday night in Pac-12 baseball action.
Oregon (23-20, 8-11 Pac-12) took the lead with five runs in the top of the third inning, four of them coming with two outs.
Errors ended up costing the Ducks. Oregon committed six combined errors in the sixth and seventh innings. Arizona made UO pay scoring six runs in the seventh and six runs in the eighth to pull away and win.
