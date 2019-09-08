I love to travel. Whether it’s a trip to the Coast or halfway around the world, the experience teaches me about people and cultures and expands my worldview.
Because I don’t have the budget or time to fly all over the world, most of the time I do the next best thing: sit in my recliner and virtually travel through the pages of good books. I meet people and learn about new places, and I’m still able to get to work the next day.
I just finished a wonderful around-the-world trip in “Turbulence” by David Szalay. The book’s construction was interesting in a couple of ways. First, it was 12 interconnected vignettes in which a secondary character in one story became the protagonist in the next. Second, air travel was an important aspect in each story.
It was a short book, and each chapter was brief, but the glimpse into the characters’ lives was enough to satisfy my curiosity. I especially enjoyed the story focused on two brothers who meet for a round of golf in Vietnam with inevitable sibling tension as well as the next story, which followed one of the brothers returning to India and having a memorable encounter with his father’s caregiver.
Scotland is one of my frequent destinations, most recently in the heartwarming “The Bookshop on the Shore” by Jenny Colgan. Single-mom Zoe packs up her 4-year-old son to move to a manor beside Loch Ness, where she takes on bookmobile duties along with nannying three clever and wild children.
There was a good dose of humor with Zoe trying to navigate small-town life and relationship drama with Zoe connecting with her charges’ father at the same time she wonders how her son’s father fits in the picture. This was the perfect book when I was in the mood for a gentle romance with a happy ending.
After that, I took a heartbreaking, necessary trip to Jim Crow-era Florida in “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Based on a real reform school that operated for more than 100 years, “The Nickel Boys” shined a light on the horrors visited on young men sent to Nickel Academy to be “rehabilitated.”
It focused on Elwood, who is on his way to college before being sent to Nickel Academy. There, he meets Turner and, despite their differences, they become friends who rely on each other to overcome the most awful circumstances.
Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award for his previous novel “The Underground Railroad,” and I predict his newest book will earn similar accolades.
All of the titles I mentioned are available at the library or through the cloudLibrary ebooks platform. Now I’m off to Montana to solve crimes with Cassie Dewell in C.J. Box’s “The Bitterroots.”
I hope you, too, are traveling from your armchair. Happy reading!
