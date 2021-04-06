CORVALLIS — Andy Armstrong went 3-for-4 and set a career-high with six runs batted in to send Oregon State to an 11-3 nonconference baseball win over Gonzaga Monday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Armstrong drove in a run in the first on a single, and another in third on a sacrifice fly. He then drove in two on a double in Oregon State’s four-run sixth inning and capped his night with a two-run single in the seventh.
Armstrong, Jacob Melton and Ryan Ober all tallied three hits for the Beavers (21-6, 7-2 Pac-12), who finished with 13 as a team. Kyler McMahan was 2-for-2 with two walks.
Oregon State’s Will Frisch started and allowed three hits and three unearned runs in four innings, striking out six.
The Beavers and Zags will play again Tuesday night. Oregon State will visit Oregon (16-6, 3-3) for a three-game conference series this weekend, beginning Friday night at PK Park.
