Do you have a gardening question? Please email, call, or visit the Douglas County Master Gardener Plant Clinic at douglasmg@oregonstate.edu, 541-672-4461, or 1134 S.E. Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Starting in October, the Plant Clinic will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1-4 PM. Douglas County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the OSU Extension Service serve the people of Douglas County.